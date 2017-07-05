Texas Man Wins ‘Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin’ Contest’ in Key West FL.

July 5, 2017 1:00 PM By Blake Powers
During yesterday’s Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin’ Contest in Key West FL, Trey Bergman of Houston donned a yellow bathing cap, as he prepared to take-on the No-Hands-Allowed task, according to CBS 11.

Twenty one pie-eating competitors were on hand to help highlight Key West’s annual Key Lime Festival. In 2006, Key Lime pie was designated as Florida’s official pie by state legislature.

Trey Bergman managed to devour a 9-inch Key Lime pie, covered in whipped cream… in just 51.92 seconds, for the WIN!!!

No milk? Really???

 

 

 

