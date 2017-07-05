This Summer’s Internet Challenge…The #WatermelonDress

If you’re looking to entertain yourself and others this summer, allow us to present the #watermelondress challenge.
It’s the worldwide web’s latest internet craze, which involves you and a creative carving of a slice of watermelon. It’s pretty easy to do, just cut or eat your watermelon in such a way that it looks like a dress. Then hold it up covering a friend as if it’s their summer outfit.
Of course people are getting pretty creative with it. Here are a few of our favorites…
Even the guys are getting in on the action. Nothing like a good ole fashion watermelon shirt!
Or pants.
And then there’s this cat who just isn’t having it.
Plus this poor pupper who just looks completely defeated.
Happy watermeloning!