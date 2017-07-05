This Summer’s Internet Challenge…The #WatermelonDress

If you’re looking to entertain yourself and others this summer, allow us to present the #watermelondress challenge.

It’s the worldwide web’s latest internet craze, which involves you and a creative carving of a slice of watermelon. It’s pretty easy to do, just cut or eat your watermelon in such a way that it looks like a dress. Then hold it up covering a friend as if it’s their summer outfit.

Of course people are getting pretty creative with it. Here are a few of our favorites…

Happy Birthday America! You're one in a melon! 🍉🗽🇺🇸 #watermelondress #whoworeitbetter A post shared by Shalyn Nelson (@shalynnelson) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

可愛いドレス作ってみました♡……なんて(笑) 暑くなってきたらスイカが恋しくなります！🍉 #夏といえば #スイカ #スイカドレス #watermelondress #kids #３歳 A post shared by e_rikka (@e_rikka) on Jul 4, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

🍉🍉🍉 #watermelondress #havefun #mood #sunnyday #sayestothedress #newdress #whynot A post shared by Olga Bezrukova 🎬 Actress 🎞 LA (@olga_mmmm) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

Who would have thought making #watermelon into a dress would be so much fun?! #watermelondress #lularoemeaganashlee #lollipopsnleggings #lularoe A post shared by Meagan & Ashlee (@lularoe.meagan.ashlee) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

My watermelon bae @trieu_tran #seedbuttons #details #watermelondress #thuytienphotos A post shared by @thuytienphotos on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

When you don't have kids so you have to be 1 😁😂 #WatermelonDress #4thOfJuly #Happy4th A post shared by Lindsey Kern (@linzeekern) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Even the guys are getting in on the action. Nothing like a good ole fashion watermelon shirt!

#fourthofjuly#july4th#watermelontshirt#watermelon#watermelondress#funny#party A post shared by Nicholas T (@tvdougie) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

Or pants.

Benjamin wanted to be part of the #watermelondress craze. There was a little bit of a wardrobe malfunction. #benjimboy A post shared by marcella.elizabeth (@marcella.elizabeth) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

And then there’s this cat who just isn’t having it.

Merry in her #watermelondress A post shared by Entity Zero (@entityzero) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Plus this poor pupper who just looks completely defeated.

🍉🐶🇺🇸 #adventuresofbradley #watermelondress #scwt #4thofjuly #summerdog #dogsofinstagram #summer #watermelon A post shared by Bradley (@bradleywoofer) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Happy watermeloning!