This Summer’s Internet Challenge…The #WatermelonDress

July 5, 2017 6:53 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: internet craze, Summer, Trend, Watermelon, watermelon dress

If you’re looking to entertain yourself and others this summer, allow us to present the #watermelondress challenge.

It’s the worldwide web’s latest internet craze, which involves you and a creative carving of a slice of watermelon. It’s pretty easy to do, just cut or eat your watermelon in such a way that it looks like a dress. Then hold it up covering a friend as if it’s their summer outfit.

Of course people are getting pretty creative with it. Here are a few of our favorites…

Happy Birthday America! You're one in a melon! 🍉🗽🇺🇸 #watermelondress #whoworeitbetter

A post shared by Shalyn Nelson (@shalynnelson) on

{W A T E R M E L O N. D R E S S} Attention les amis avec le code #PastequeEva vous bénéficiez de -20% sur toutes les pastèques de votre supermarché ! 😊🍉🍉🍉 ▫️ J'adore les pastèques ! C'est frais, peu calorique et ça aide à s'hydrater un peu 😉 ▫️ N'oubliez pas de manger 5 fruits et légumes par jour !!! 🍍🍑🍒🍈🍓🍇🍌🍋🍊🍐🍎🍏 ▫️ #fitness #fitnessgirl #fitgirl #musculation #motivation #love #healthy #healthylife #fitfrenchies #fitfam #sportaddict #shape #aesthetics #nopainnogain #hardwork #teamshape #làondiscute #foodspring #foodspringfamily #leggings #dream #nopainnogain #girlswithmuscle #paigehathaway #gymshark #sun #music #flexfriday #nosquatsnoass #watermelondress

A post shared by Virginie 🔵⚪🔴 (@eva_healthy_fit) on

🍉🍉🍉 #watermelondress #havefun #mood #sunnyday #sayestothedress #newdress #whynot

A post shared by Olga Bezrukova 🎬 Actress 🎞 LA (@olga_mmmm) on

My watermelon bae @trieu_tran #seedbuttons #details #watermelondress #thuytienphotos

A post shared by @thuytienphotos on

When you don't have kids so you have to be 1 😁😂 #WatermelonDress #4thOfJuly #Happy4th

A post shared by Lindsey Kern (@linzeekern) on

Even the guys are getting in on the action. Nothing like a good ole fashion watermelon shirt!

#fourthofjuly#july4th#watermelontshirt#watermelon#watermelondress#funny#party

A post shared by Nicholas T (@tvdougie) on

Or pants.

Benjamin wanted to be part of the #watermelondress craze. There was a little bit of a wardrobe malfunction. #benjimboy

A post shared by marcella.elizabeth (@marcella.elizabeth) on

And then there’s this cat who just isn’t having it.

Merry in her #watermelondress

A post shared by Entity Zero (@entityzero) on

Plus this poor pupper who just looks completely defeated.

Happy watermeloning!

 

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live