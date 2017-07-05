UFC Legend Ronda Rousey Reveals Squatters Lived In and Burglarized Her Home

UFC legend Ronda Rousey visited Live with Kelly & Ryan this morning.

Rousey mentioned earlier this year she and fiance’ Travis Brown were preparing to leave for New Zealand and when they stopped by their home, they learned it had been ransacked and burglarized.

Ronda said, “[The crooks] stole my Olympic rings, stole my guns, stole all my precious jewelry, every headphone in the house, credit cards.”

Fortunately footage from her home security system easily helped identify those responsible.

Rousey said, “We saw that they were a bunch of kids with skateboards,”–“And there’s a famous skate park right across the street cause we’re in Venice.”

Ronda’s fiance’ Travis Brown, bolted his 6’7/260 lb. frame directly to the skateboard park, and quickly found the persons who raided their home.

Police were connected to the situation, but no word yet if Ronda’s property has been returned.

Better for them to end up in the hands of police, versus Ronda and her fiance’. Lucky them. Whew!