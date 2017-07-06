60 Years Ago Today, John Lennon Met Paul McCartney And There’s a Photo

Paul McCartney told 60 Minutes Australia just last week that before he met John Lennon, he’d seen him around. “I’d kind of see him get on the bus, you know, kind of looking at him thinking, ‘You look pretty cool.’ I didn’t know who he was… Then I saw him in a queue at the fish and chips shop and I thought, ‘There’s that cool guy. A bit greasy, but I like him.’ And then I was finally introduced by this mate of mine and we hit it off, you know.”
Yeah, we know!
McCartney and John Lennon were formally introduced on July 6, 1957. My pal, Dallas artist Eric Cash, recreated the historic scene in this oil painting “The Introduction” which hangs in the hall at St Peter’s in Woolton, Liverpool.
With a heat wave engulfing northern England, John and his first band The Quarrymen Skiffle Group were performing on the back of a flatbed truck at the annual Woolton Parish Church Garden Fete, a parade and outdoor fair.
Here’s a pic of John en route to meet his future songwriting partner.
It says nothing on the poster below about the Big Bang of Music taking place at about 5:30!?
In the audience, two lads who’d turned 15 just 18 days prior. Paul and friend Ivan Vaughan, both born June 18, 1942. Ivan was a mutual friend of both Paul and John and this was the day he introduced them. (They never forgot the friend who brought them together – even putting Ivan on the payroll of Apple Records for a time.)
Geoff Rhind was a classmate of John from age 11 to 16, and took this famous photograph of John and the Quarrymen surrounded by future Beatlemaniacs. John and Paul met shortly after this performance.
John recalls it this way: “Paul met me the first day I did ‘Be Bop a Lula’ live on stage. And a mutual friend brought him to see my group called The Quarrymen. And we met and we talked after the show. And I saw he had talent and he was playing guitar backstage and doing ’20 Flight Rock’ by Eddie Cochran. And I turned around and right then on first meeting and said, ‘Do you want to join the group’?”
“That was the day, the day that I met Paul, that it started moving.”
And thus, the world’s greatest songwriting team was born.
Paul used to see George on that same bus…
Listen to what he tells 60 Minutes when asked to name one cherished memory about The Beatles. Just 18 days ago, he turned 75…