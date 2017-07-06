60 Years Ago Today, John Lennon Met Paul McCartney And There’s a Photo

Paul McCartney told 60 Minutes Australia just last week that before he met John Lennon, he’d seen him around. “I’d kind of see him get on the bus, you know, kind of looking at him thinking, ‘You look pretty cool.’ I didn’t know who he was… Then I saw him in a queue at the fish and chips shop and I thought, ‘There’s that cool guy. A bit greasy, but I like him.’ And then I was finally introduced by this mate of mine and we hit it off, you know.”

Yeah, we know!

McCartney and John Lennon were formally introduced on July 6, 1957. My pal, Dallas artist Eric Cash, recreated the historic scene in this oil painting “The Introduction” which hangs in the hall at St Peter’s in Woolton, Liverpool.

60 years ago today… On July 6, 1957, John Lennon & Paul McCartney meet for the first time! https://t.co/PMgqYbDV4g – #Beatles #TheBeatles pic.twitter.com/TkluLhrzS7 — BeatlesLane .com (@BeatlesLane) July 6, 2017

With a heat wave engulfing northern England, John and his first band The Quarrymen Skiffle Group were performing on the back of a flatbed truck at the annual Woolton Parish Church Garden Fete, a parade and outdoor fair.

Here’s a pic of John en route to meet his future songwriting partner.

♪ july 6, history: john on the way St Peter’s Church to meet paul for the very first time#Lennon #McCartney pic.twitter.com/QNW1kjq7ij — Tweet and Shout ♪ (@TweetBeatle) July 6, 2016

It says nothing on the poster below about the Big Bang of Music taking place at about 5:30!?

It's 60 years ago to the day, since John Lennon first met Paul McCartney. The rest as they say, is history.. pic.twitter.com/oK2qnWs4x4 — CitySights Liverpool (@CitySightsLiv) July 6, 2017

In the audience, two lads who’d turned 15 just 18 days prior. Paul and friend Ivan Vaughan, both born June 18, 1942. Ivan was a mutual friend of both Paul and John and this was the day he introduced them. (They never forgot the friend who brought them together – even putting Ivan on the payroll of Apple Records for a time.)

Geoff Rhind was a classmate of John from age 11 to 16, and took this famous photograph of John and the Quarrymen surrounded by future Beatlemaniacs. John and Paul met shortly after this performance.

#TDIM 1957, John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time at The Woolton Church Parish Fete where The Quarry Men were appearing. pic.twitter.com/6VrXIvNe4h — TDIM History 💿 (@TDIMHistory) July 6, 2017

John recalls it this way: “Paul met me the first day I did ‘Be Bop a Lula’ live on stage. And a mutual friend brought him to see my group called The Quarrymen. And we met and we talked after the show. And I saw he had talent and he was playing guitar backstage and doing ’20 Flight Rock’ by Eddie Cochran. And I turned around and right then on first meeting and said, ‘Do you want to join the group’?”

St. Peters Church plaque – Liverpool pic.twitter.com/COytkWqXgF — Jornal da Lua (@jornaldalua) July 1, 2017

“That was the day, the day that I met Paul, that it started moving.”

Sixty years ago this afternoon, John Lennon met Paul McCartney for the first time – and the world changed for the better. @RNicholasBurns pic.twitter.com/w5w6U8A6I1 — Shaun L Kelly (@ShaunLKelly1955) July 6, 2017

And thus, the world’s greatest songwriting team was born.

John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time on this day in 1957. pic.twitter.com/9IbvlWCDG9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 6, 2017

"Even if I’m 6000miles away, I can be working on something and I can hear John over my shoulder." -Paul #LennonMcCartney #TheBeatles pic.twitter.com/MG2jfFs4CV — Emmie Bead (@EmmieBead) July 6, 2017

Paul used to see George on that same bus…

george harrison is 14, john lennon 16, paul mccartney 15 pic.twitter.com/5KrwZFcUIo — paul bloemers (@paul_bloemers) June 26, 2017

Listen to what he tells 60 Minutes when asked to name one cherished memory about The Beatles. Just 18 days ago, he turned 75…