CNN’s New Series ‘The Nineties’ Premieres Sunday

Sponsored Post

CNN’s new series The Nineties premiere this Sunday, July 8th, at 8 pm with a 2-hour episode on CNN!

The Nineties comes from CNN from EMMY Award-winning producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

This seven-part series takes us back to the time of the first President Bush and th Clinton Era, the OJ Trail and the Million Man March, the rise of the internet and the tech boom, the grunge revolution and the mainstreaming of hip hop, and a groundbreaking, genre-bending new era in television.

The premiere episode, this Sunday, The One About TV is all about TV in the 90s.