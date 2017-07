One of the two most famous sets of newborn twins is already jet setting: Elle and Alexander Clooney.

The babies, born one month ago today, touched down at an airport in Milan on Monday.

George carried one. Amal had help carrying the other.

On TMZ: George Clooney's Twins Ballin' Out on Private Jet on 1 Month Bday https://t.co/Clfrfebnre pic.twitter.com/uBFH7tKmEM — What's Cool (@WhatsCool) July 5, 2017

Okay everybody: “Awwwwwww.”