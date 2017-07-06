Shoplifting Is At An All Time High

July 6, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Employee Theft, Lost Prevention, national retail federation, Retail Loss, SHoplifting, Shrinkage

Consumerist reports that according to the National Retail Federation, people are shoplifting more than ever before!

Lat years, the rate of “shrinkage” – or inventory that goes missing for any reason – increased to 1.44% of all sales.  That may not read like much, however it equals approx. $49 billion  in lost merchandise… ahem… stolen.

Shoplifters and EMPLOYEES are the prime culprits of “shrinkage.”

Nearly 7% of “shrinkage” receives a yawn, due to loss prevention professionals simply not knowing where it goes.

The majority of the “shrinkage” comes from shoplifters… and EMPLOYEES!

Now you have a better idea of why there are so many security cameras in stores. Imagine losing $49 billion per year in lost merchandise? I’d install more cameras. LOL!

