Shoplifting Is At An All Time High

Consumerist reports that according to the National Retail Federation, people are shoplifting more than ever before!

Lat years, the rate of “shrinkage” – or inventory that goes missing for any reason – increased to 1.44% of all sales. That may not read like much, however it equals approx. $49 billion in lost merchandise… ahem… stolen.

Shoplifters and EMPLOYEES are the prime culprits of “shrinkage.”

Nearly 7% of “shrinkage” receives a yawn, due to loss prevention professionals simply not knowing where it goes.

Now you have a better idea of why there are so many security cameras in stores. Imagine losing $49 billion per year in lost merchandise? I’d install more cameras. LOL!