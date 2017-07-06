Newly Discovered Photo Suggests Amelia Earhart Survived The Plane Crash & Was Captured By The Japanese

Eighty years ago, Amelia Earhart, essentially vanished into thin air. While attempting to fly around the world, Earhart’s plane vanished somewhere over the Pacific Ocean.

Over the years there have been various stories about what could have happened to her. Most recently, it was thought that she survived the crash and later died as a castaway on an island. Unfortunately, the skeletal evidence was inconclusive.

Well, now we have a new theory on what happened to Earhart. Based off of a newly discovered photo found in a National Archives file, Shawn Henry, former executive assistant director for the FBI and an NBC News analyst believes this is a picture of Amelia and her navigator Fred Noonan. The thought is that she was blown off course and crash landed around the Marshall Islands and possibly captured by the Japanese.

Amelia Earhart is supposedly the woman sitting on the dock behind everyone else in the picture.

All will be explained on The History Channel’s special, Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence which is scheduled to air on Sunday.

As expected there are people who have their doubts about the photo. Ric Gillespie, owner of TIGHAR — an organization long involved in the search for Earhart, says this is not Amelia Earhart in this picture. His theory is that there were a lot of mercenaries in the area at the time, so it could have been any white woman. He also adds that Earhart wouldn’t have had enough fuel to make is to the Marshall Islands.