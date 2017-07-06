Puppy Left in Airport Restroom With Attached Plea For Help

July 6, 2017 10:01 AM By Jenny Q
His owner wrote a note of desperation before leaving him in a Las Vegas airport restroom

“Hi! I’m Chewy! My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford me to get on the flight,” the note reads. “She didn’t want to leave me with all hear heart, but she has no other option. My ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet. I love Chewy sooo much — please love and take care of him.”

Chewy was taken to Connor & Millie’s Dog Rescue. As you might guess, the news coverage has prompted several adoption offers.

The former owner could have taken Chewy directly to a shelter but…

Perhaps she knew this story might get the attention to make sure he’s adopted.

