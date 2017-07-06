Since Disney World Was Too Expensive, Dad Improvises With His Own Roller Coaster

Hero! Father of the Year! Quick get this man a medal!

Fact: Most parents will do anything to put a smile on their child’s face. So what do you do when you can’t give your child everything they want? You improvise!

Take this dad for example, whose daughter wanted to go to Disney World. Unfortunately, Disney World just wasn’t in the budget for this family. Don’t worry though, it pays to have a creative dad, one who is willing to put their kid in a storage container and pretend to be the roller coaster. Added bonus…the roller coaster DVD.

It’s what YouTuber KentuckyFriedIdiot calls the “poor people” roller coaster. And guess what? His little girl LOVES it!