The Kardashians Are Livid Over Rob Kardashian’s Explicit Social Media Postings

TMZ reports the Kardashians are livid with Rob Kardashian for posting explicit pics of his baby’s mama Blac Chyna on Instagram.

The Kardashians have made it clear that Rob and Chyna’s public feud is completely unacceptable, damaging to the family name, the family brand, and could have long-term repercussions on the overall welfare of the couple’s daughter, “Dream”.

Rob Kardashian during recent happy times with Dream.

The family was appalled when Rob posted concerning Chyna saying “She had a baby out of spite” to get back at Tyga.

The Kardashians feel Dream shouldn’t be subjected to Rob’s social media concerning Chyna and the battles they are having.

The Kardashians are more than willing to help Rob, and his negative actions have to cease.