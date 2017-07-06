Toyota at Plano Legacy West Officially Opens Today!

After 3 years of construction, the new $350 million, 2,000,000 sq.ft. Toyota campus at Plano Legacy West officially opened today!

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere told CBS 11 News, “What it means for our city is the economic prosperity and the energy that is generated by having a major corporation like Toyota call Plano home and then beyond that it solidifies our place in the marketplace in terms of North Texas and what we bring to the region.”

The first 250 employees arrived in May and with a total of approx. 4,000 expected.

Campus amenities include collaborative spaces, wellness rooms and workplace cafes.

Mayor LaRosiliere noted, “We are just getting started. There is so much more opportunity for us to make Plano home for businesses, families and individuals,” he said. “It’s just about giving them a reason to be here. We are rated the third best city in America and number one in Texas and we want to keep the momentum going.”

Governor Greg Abbott will visit this evening.

Mayor LaRosiliere also eluded to more announcements of additional businesses coming to Plano, soon.