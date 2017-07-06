Was President Trump Snubbed By The First Lady Of Poland?

July 6, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Melania Trump, president trump, President Trump In Warsaw Poland

Today President Trump and first lady Melania, arrived in Poland.

After a ceremony, our President and his wife were onstage ion Warsaw with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

When Trump shook hands with President Duda, all went well, but not so much with his wife, Agata.

Trump extended his hand to the Polish President’s wife, who passed him up to shake Melania’s hand. Trump’s face tells all.

Eventually, Agata did shake his hand, and our President was ready to get off stage… lol!

Wonder if she shook Melania’s hand first, as a form of first lady to first lady respect?

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live