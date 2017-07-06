Was President Trump Snubbed By The First Lady Of Poland?

Today President Trump and first lady Melania, arrived in Poland.

After a ceremony, our President and his wife were onstage ion Warsaw with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

When Trump shook hands with President Duda, all went well, but not so much with his wife, Agata.

Trump extended his hand to the Polish President’s wife, who passed him up to shake Melania’s hand. Trump’s face tells all.

Eventually, Agata did shake his hand, and our President was ready to get off stage… lol!

Wonder if she shook Melania’s hand first, as a form of first lady to first lady respect?