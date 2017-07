Actor Kristian Nairn reprised his role, sort of, from Game of Thrones as Hodor for a recently released UK KFC Commercial.

The commercial hits on the climatic scene to Hodor’s life on the show as he is (SPOILER ALERT) yelling “Hold The Door” over and over while White Walkers try and catch him and Bran Stark.

Titled “Lunchtime is Coming…” KFC promotes their new “Chicken and Rice” box perfectly.

Good spot timing for KFC on the commercial as Game of Thrones seventh season debuts July 16th on HBO.