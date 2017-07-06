[WATCH] Will & Grace New Promo For Upcoming Reboot

In the tradition of movies, TV has started rebooting shows that people love and feel can translate to modern times easily.

After a brief get together before the 2016 election NBC has decided to reboot Will & Grace for another run in Prime Time and everyone is back! Will and Grace will be there but let’s be honest, everyone cares about Karen and Jack as they were the complete spark plugs for the show.

We’ll still have to wait and see how the times have changed this group. When the show went off the air in 2006 Gay Marriage was still not recognized in 49 of 50 states. Obviously, a lot has changed and we’re sure it will be brought up on the show.

We can’t wait to see this show back on the air.