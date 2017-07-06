Do you have a favorite movie you can watch often, and not grow tired of?

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, these are the Top 25 Most Re-Watchable Movies!

25. The Avengers

24. Caddyshack

23. Pride & Justice

22. Finding Nemo

21. Star Trek

(Tie)

19. The Matrix

19. The Notebook

18. Casablanca

(Tie)

16. Pretty Woman

16. The Lion King

(Tie)

14. Pulp Fiction

14. Titanic

13. Dirty Dancing

(Tie)

11. Grease

11. Forrest Gump

10. It’s A Wonderful Life

9. Harry Potter series

8. The Shawshank Redemption

(Tie)

6. The Princess Bride

6. The Godfather

5. Gone With The Wind

4. The Lord Of The Rings series

3. The Sound Of Music

2. The Wizard Of Oz

#1 – Star Wars!

What Movie Can You Watch Over and Over and OVER?