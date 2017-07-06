Do you have a favorite movie you can watch often, and not grow tired of?
According to FiveThirtyEight.com, these are the Top 25 Most Re-Watchable Movies!
25. The Avengers
24. Caddyshack
23. Pride & Justice
22. Finding Nemo
21. Star Trek
(Tie)
19. The Matrix
19. The Notebook
18. Casablanca
(Tie)
16. Pretty Woman
16. The Lion King
(Tie)
14. Pulp Fiction
14. Titanic
13. Dirty Dancing
(Tie)
11. Grease
11. Forrest Gump
10. It’s A Wonderful Life
9. Harry Potter series
8. The Shawshank Redemption
(Tie)
6. The Princess Bride
6. The Godfather
5. Gone With The Wind
4. The Lord Of The Rings series
3. The Sound Of Music
2. The Wizard Of Oz
#1 – Star Wars!
What Movie Can You Watch Over and Over and OVER?