Celine Dion Posed Nude For Vogue

Celine Dion has always been fashion forward. We’ve literally never seen her in sweatpants, let alone anything less than that.

Well, the diva still has a few surprises up her couture sleeves. The singer gave Vogue Magazine an exclusive naked pic. This is a rare moment of Celine Dion changing outfits during her show.

Flawless! Here are some of the other pics taken for the magazine…

Simply gorgeous! There’s not a bad pic in the bunch.