Dallas Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki Sign NEW 2-Year Contract

Last night, 39-year-old Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks finalized a new 2-year deal which Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports to be worth $10,000,000, according to CBS 11.

MacMahon’s sources say the 2nd year is a club option.

Currently, Dirk is 6th all-time in the NBA’s scoring list, only 1,159 points behind the legendary Wilt Chamberlain for 5th on the list.

Next year will be Dirk’s 20th with the NBA. He and Kobe Bryant will be the only 2 players in the NBA to have played at least 20 seasons with one franchise.

Major congrats to the Mavericks, Dirk, and his family.