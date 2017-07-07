Dallas Will Honor The Fallen Officers Of July 7th Shooting With “Weekend Of Honor”

One year ago today, we were all busy just going about our day. Everything was totally normal. Little did we know our city would experience such a tragedy later on in the evening.

July 7th, 2016 we lost four Dallas Police Officers and one DART officer in a horrific shootout in downtown Dallas during a Black Lives Matter protest. What was a peaceful protest quickly turned violent after one crazed individual start shooting.

Sadly, this is one of those moments in history that you just don’t get over. We are still recovering, still grieving. This weekend will be a “Weekend of Honor” to remember the men in blue who lost their lives one year ago.

The weekend will be full activities to remember the fallen. Things start tonight with a ceremony at 6:30PM at Dallas City Hall. On Saturday there will be a “Value of a Life Festival,” a 5K “Run for the Blue,” a motorcycle ride at Southwest Center Mall, and an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the longest chain of people making a heart shape with their hands. On Sunday, Dallas will close out the weekend with the “Lifetime Achievement Reception” at Fair Park.

If you can’t make it our this weekend, you can still help. Donate HERE.