Macklemore Celebrates His Grandmother’s 100th Birthday In New “Glorious” Video

Macklemore is back with a brand new song. Not only that, but he debuted the “Glorious” music video on Thursday with the help of his 100-year-old grandmother.

Macklemore flew to California to surprise his grandmother Helen for her 100th birthday. The two went on a birthday date, where they only did things she wanted to do. Adorably, they egged a house, went shoe shopping, sang karaoke, hit the arcade, went grocery shopping, got a tattoo, and tried on clothes at the consignment store. The story only gets better from there…while they were out having fun, Macklemore invited all her friends over to the house for a surprise party! They played cards. There was a cake with 100 candles. AND she got a strip tease from a hot fireman!

However, the icing on the cake is that Macklemore turned their adventures into his latest music video, perfectly titled “Glorious.” It ends with the two of them sitting on the lake holding hands.

OMG! What is this weird liquid falling from our eyes???