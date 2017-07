Doing the news is not an easy job. There are a lot of people that have to do it right to make your local broadcast look flawless. Sometimes things happen that make the anchor, who is completely helpless, look foolish.

Take Doug Fernandez of KOAT in Albuquerque who was just trying to toss to a simple story about a shooting that had happened.

When the video didn’t fire, Fernandez tried to move on, but then the video fired and then cut back to him and caught his exasperated reaction to the snafu.