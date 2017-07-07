Ringo Starr Celebrates Birthday with New Album Details

By Hayden Wright

Today, Ringo Starr turns 77 and is celebrating with a big announcement: The former Beatle will release Give More Love, a studio album with his All Starr Band, on September 15.

Give More Love features 10 new tracks and an incredible cast of collaborators: First and foremost, Sir Paul McCartney, who appears on “We’re on the Road Again” and “Show Me the Way.”

Related: Ringo Starr Announces Details for His Annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration

Other guests include Peter Frampton, Joe Walsh, Dave Stewart and more. Ringo will hit the road this fall with standing engagements in Las Vegas (between Oct. 18 and 28) and more U.S. dates to follow.

At noon today, friends and fans will join Ringo outside the Capitol Records Tower for a “Peace and Love” salute, which can be streamed on his Facebook page.

Listen to the title track from Ringo’s new record, and check out his tour dates below.

Oct. 13-14, 17, 20-21, 24, 27-28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Oct. 30 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct. 31 – Austin TX @ Moody Theater

Nov. 2 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Sugarland Civic Center

Nov. 4 – Thackerville, OK @ Global Events Center at Winstar

Nov. 7-8 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

Nov. 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater

Nov. 12 – Norfolk, VA @ ODU Pavilion

Nov. 14 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Nov. 15 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theater

Nov. 16 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center