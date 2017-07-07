Secret Service Stop Man Trying To Enter Trump Tower with Throwing Knives and Bulletproof Vest

July 7, 2017 1:55 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Bulletproof Vest, Cornell Medical Center, Ivanka Trump, psychiatric evaluation, Secret Service, Throwing Knives, Trump Tower, U.S. Senator

TMZ reports the Secret Service reports 52-year-old Sixto Benitez went to Trump Tower yesterday, and set off a metal detector.

Benitez was carrying throwing knives and wearing a bulletproof vest under his suit.

When taken into custody, Benitez said he owns Trump Tower and is a U.S. Senator. He also claimed to be there to see Ivanka Trump.

The NYPD took Benitez, who was is now at Cornell Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation.

Benetiz was booked for criminal possession of a weapon.

Whew! Another perfect example of  the U.S. President and his family must be protected at all times.

