Critic’s Review “Spiderman: Homecoming”

Spiderman: Home Coming – Rated PG-13

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine–distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man–but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, “Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building.” 93% LIKE!!!

Blake: my sources say Spider-Man: Homecoming places Peter Parker exactly where he should be… in the fun, confusing, and growing times of adolescence. Most agree Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man we’ve seen on the big screen, and with Robert Downey Jr./Tony Stark/Iron Man as his mentor, Marisa Tomei, and Michael Keaton, there is much to laugh, learn and fear about. Spider-Man: Homecoming is family friendly perfect petrol to blow-up the box-office for much of the remainder of summer! Simply put… Spider-Man: Homecoming… is an instant HIT!