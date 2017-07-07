Stan Lee’s Wife, Joan, Has Passed Away

Behind every great man is a great woman. For the comic book legend Stan Lee, that woman was his wife Joan.
It’s a sad day for the Marvel Universe, Joan Lee has passed away at the age of 93. Apparently Joan had been hospitalized earlier this week after suffering from a stroke. On Thursday morning Joan passed away surrounded by family.
Director Kevin Smith, who had the opportunity to interview Joan, told an amazing story about her on Instagram as a way of paying tribute. According to Smith, Stan was thinking about quitting the comic business, but Joan said…
“Before you quit, write a comic you’re proud of.”
Rest in Peace #JoanLee, beloved wife of @therealstanlee. Back in January, I got to interview this amazing woman for a @legionmofficial VR look-back at Stan's career. I'll never forget the moment she said "It's always Spider-Man, Spider-Man, Spider-Man. They don't know the amazing writer he really is." She then talked about the words her longtime love had written for her over a lifetime spent together. There's a very famous story about Stan wanting to leave @marvel, in which Joan advises him "Before you quit, write a comic you're proud of." That comic was #fantasticfour – the birth of the #marvel Universe. He told us tales of heroes but Joan was Stan's personal superhero – and without her, we never get our modern mythology. They say behind every great man is a great woman. In this case, the great woman was always standing right beside him. Joan and Stan were best friends for 70 years. My heart goes out to my hero Stan, his daughter JC, their right hand Max and anyone who ever met Joanie. Thank you, Marvel Muse. We'll miss you, Madame Web. #StanLee #KevinSmith
That’s when Stan went on the write Fantastic Four, which is the birth of the Marvel Universe.
Rest in peace, Joan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lee’s family and friends.