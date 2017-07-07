This Lady Doesn’t Understand How A Knock Knock Joke Works

Knock, knock. Who’s there? We all know how the joke works right?

Sadly, no. There is one person in the world who just doesn’t get it. Thanks to Reddit user xrwsx, we have proof.

What??? How is this even possible? Knock knock jokes are the first jokes you ever learn. We all keep one in the back of our brain in the event we come across a child. And why is honeydew funny?

By the way if you’re wondering how the joke ends…