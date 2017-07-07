Trump Had Some Trouble Finding A Hotel At The G20 Summit

You’re fired…is probably what President Trump is saying to some poor staff member who failed to book him a hotel room in Hamburg, Germany.

Believe it or not, but the President of the United States was close to slumming it for a few nights in Air Force one after his team waited until the last minute to book a hotel for the G20 Summit. According to the Hamburger Abendblatt, a local Hamburg newspaper, even the Four Seasons hotel had to turn Trump away. Apparently King Salman of Saudi Arabia and his crew booked up virtually the entire hotel.

Luckily, President Trump managed to snag a bed at the Hamburg government’s Senate House. His staff will stay at the U.S. Consulate.