Watch Nirvana Play A Radio Shack In 1988

Nirvana started grunge.

Before the band hit it big in the 90s, what were they doing? Easy answer, playing a Radio Shack in Aberdeen, Washington…sort of.

Originally when this video was published, it was thought that the band had a really sad gig at a Radio Shack with no one in attendance. Well, come to find out, the band had actually just signed their first record deal and were performing the following night at the Community World Theater. The Radio Shack performance was then used on the big screen at their concert in Tacoma.

Still kind of fun to watch them do their thing in front of no one.