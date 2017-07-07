Watch Nirvana Play A Radio Shack In 1988

July 7, 2017 9:00 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: 1988, before they were stars, music video, Nirvana, Radio Shack, Video

Nirvana started grunge.

Before the band hit it big in the 90s, what were they doing? Easy answer, playing a Radio Shack in Aberdeen, Washington…sort of.

Originally when this video was published, it was thought that the band had a really sad gig at a Radio Shack with no one in attendance. Well, come to find out, the band had actually just signed their first record deal and were performing the following night at the Community World Theater. The Radio Shack performance was then used on the big screen at their concert in Tacoma.

Still kind of fun to watch them do their thing in front of no one.

 

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live