Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: July 7-9

Blake Powers’ “9 Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW”

Friday

Tribute 7/7 at Dallas City Hall – their website notes, “On the evening of July 7, 2016, the city of Dallas shook as four Dallas Police Officers and one DART Police Officer were fatally shot during an otherwise peaceful march in downtown Dallas. Nine officers and two civilians were also injured throughout the evening. The city rallied together and provided unprecedented support to first-responders and the families affected. On the evening of Friday, July 7, 2017, the city of Dallas will unite through the Tribute 7/7 event to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the shootings, the resilience of the city and honor those who lost their lives. Through Tribute 7/7, the participating police associations wish to thank the community for their support throughout the past year.”

Friday – Saturday

Santana – Choctaw Casino Resort – Durant OK – SOLD OUT!!!

9th Annual Big Weekend Of Improv at Addison Conference Center – according to GuideLive.com, “Join The Alternative Comedy Theater (ACT) for the 9th Annual Big Weekend of Improv. 18 improv comedy troupes from across the country, in 8 different shows, will gather at the Studio Theater at Addison Theatre Centre (and Pocket Sandwich Theater in Dallas, Saturday show at noon) for family friendly entertainment, Broadway musical style performances, internet themed spoofs, and more. This year, The ACT wanted to find a way to give back to the community and partnered with The Birthday Party Project. Audience members who bring new unwrapped toys, party supplies, party favors, or cash donations will be entered into a raffle to win various prizes. “

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels – Globe Life Park – 7:05p

Fridays – Sept. 1

Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show.Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Grapevine

Cost: Free

Saturday

Parker County Peach Festival at Downtown Weatherford – according to their website, “The 33rd Annual Peach Festival is shaping up to be one of the best! Coordination of more than 200+ Arts/Craft, Food and Activity Vendors has begun and the peaches are looking plump and juicy!!! More than 30,000 folks flocked to Weatherford for this outstanding ONE DAY event last year! This year’s organizers are planning for an even sweeter event held in Historic Downtown Weatherford on Saturday, July 8th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with title sponsors Jerry Durant Auto Group and SouthWest Auto Group!!”

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels – Globe Life Park – 8:05p

Saturdays – Aug. 26

Sundays – Sept. 3

Sunday Funday at Panther Island Pavilion

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels – Globe Life Park – 2:05p

vs. Los Angeles Angels – Globe Life Park – 2:05p Dub Splash 2017 at Sandy Lake Amusement Park – their Facebook page notes, “One of the largest Volkswagen car shows in the country. Fun for the whole family.”

