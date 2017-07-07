What Was Your Favorite Story Of The Week?

July 7, 2017 4:30 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Bohemian Rhapsody, Fireworks, green day fans, model airplane, Police, Poll, Singing, slip n slide, story of the week

A short week, but some great candidates for Story of the Week. We’ve picked out our three favorite stories, all of which we talked about on the air this week. Which one is your choice for Story of the Week?

65,000 Green Day Fans Start Singing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” At London Concert

Strapping Fireworks To A Model Airplane Is NEVER A Good Idea, Might Burn The Neighbor’s House Down

Police Called After Neighbor Complains About Slip N Slide. They Decide To Go For A Ride.

What was your favorite story of the week? Take our poll!

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live