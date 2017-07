Paul McCartney is coming to CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, and 98.7 KLUV is hooking you up with tickets.

Listen ALL DAY Tuesday, July 11th for the Paul McCartney songs at 8am, 11am, and 2pm. Plus check out our KLUV Facebook page to see who is in the picture with Paul.

Then listen for the cue to call in the 5pm hour.

Then be caller nine at 214 or 817 787-1987 and give us the three songs and tell us who is in the picture with Paul and you win!