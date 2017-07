Today at 4am, Shia LaBeouf star of Fury, Lawless, and Transformers, returned to one of his previous modes of operation… JAIL!

LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia and booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction and good-old “public drunkenness”, according to TMZ.

In 2014, Shia was arrested outside a New York City cabaret for “drunken behavior” and in 2008 for drunk driving in West Hollywood.

The pattern continues.

Shia was released 11am ET on $3,500 bond.

Story developing…