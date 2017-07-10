20th Annual DFW Restaurant Week Reservations Begin TODAY

July 10, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: DFW Dining, DFW Restaurant Week, DFW Restaurant Week Participating Restaurants, DFW Restaurant Week Reservations, DFW Restaurants, Dining, restaurants

The 20th annual DFW Restaurant Week, sponsored by Metroplex Cadillac Dealers and benefiting the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope Home, begins Monday Aug. 7.

CBS 11 reports over 130 restaurants and tens of thousands diners have previously participated, raising over $8 million to help support the NTFB and Lena Pope Home do life-changing work in our communities.

Today is 1st day for making reservations!

Official List Of The 20th Annual DFW Restaurant Week Participating Restaurants

View list by city HERE

Official List Of The 20th Annual DFW Restaurant Week Participating Restaurants (Mobile Version)

View list by Mobile Version HERE

Bon appetite!

 

