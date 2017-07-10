Drunk Driver Plows Into ‘Fixer Upper’ House; Homeowners Blame The Gaines

July 10, 2017 7:46 AM By Rebekah Black
No, the drive-thru window was not Chip and Joanna’s idea.

Home owners and “Fixer Upper” family from Season 3, Ken and Kelly Downs, got an unexpected surprise after a man drove through their office on Saturday morning. Allen Wayne Miller is suspected of drunk driving when the incident occurred. Apparently there’s a bar across the street from the house. The Downs also threw in a dig at Chip and Jo saying…

“It’s been a problem from the beginning. We’ve lived here a year and a half and we feel deceived by the city of Waco and Magnolia Realty.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Miller was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

