Instagram Model Is Determined To Bring Back The Unibrow

July 10, 2017
Instagram model Scarlett Costello believes that everyone looks best “the way their genes intended them to.”  Scarlett takes those words to heart too, as she bucks all current beauty and brow trends, and lets her unibrow grow proud and fierce.

Costello idolizes Frida Kahlo, and at the suggestion of her modeling agency, decided to grow out her brows, despite trends that call for trimmed and plucked brows.  She said in an interview with Teen Vogue, “My mom always told me it’s good to have thick brows because she plucked her thin ones off in the ’90s when pencil brows were in.  I definitely wanted shaped pointy brows when I was 15 or so, but thick bushy brows got trendy around then and I figured it was more ‘me’ to grow them out.”

