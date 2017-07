How could any of us forget one of the most iconic moments in reality TV history? The time Jessica Simpson thought Tuna fish was Chicken.

Well apparently Whole Foods made the same mistake recently when they had to issue a recall of their chicken salad because it actually contained Tuna.

Jessica’s response was perfect:

It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods pic.twitter.com/Vo5ekewF8S — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 9, 2017

This isn’t the first time Jessica Simpson has poked fun of her Chicken of the Sea confusion. She posted this on instagram about it last year: