Julianne Hough and NHL Star Brooks Laich Married This Weekend!

This weekend in Idaho, Dancing With The Stars judge Julianne Hough and former Toronto Maple Leafs player Brooks Laich (currently an unrestricted free agent), said “I do” on a grass field near her family home in Coer d’Alene, Idaho, according to ENews.

Guests included DWTS Mark Ballas, Nina Dobrev and Aaron Paul.

See full details on their special day, HERE.

TMZ reports one of the buses transporting guests to their wedding… want into a DITCH!

Fortunately no injuries were reported and their wedding went on as planned.

Congrats to Julianne and Brooks! Here’s to many years of happiness. Cheers!