New Video Shows Venus Williams Legally Entering The Intersection Of The Fatal Car Crash

A little over a month ago, tennis star Venus Williams was involved in a car accident that later ended in the death of an elderly man. According to the original reports, Williams ” ignored all traffic laws.” Since the accident, the family of Jerome Barson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

However, there is newly released video footage that may discredit the original reports that Williams wasn’t following the law. A nearby security camera caught the entire accident on tape. In the video, Williams can be seen entering the intersection legally, just seconds before hitting the other vehicle.

Thankfully we aren’t the jury on this one. While is does seem as though Williams was in a hurry to get across the street, it would also appear that the car she hit was speeding.

Is it possible they were both at fault? Or was this just one of those freak accidents? What do you think?