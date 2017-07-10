Popstar P!NK Says Her Long-Time Celebrity Crush Was Jon Bon Jovi

tbt. Jon. When he got married I didn't come out of my room for a week. I still remember coming home from gymnastics, I was in the car with my mom when they announced on the radio that Jon married his high school sweetheart Dorothea. I was 8 or something. It was the first time I had my heart broken. I yelled at my poster on the wall and then removed it and put Sebastian Bach up in its place. I told him all of this when I met him. I think he said "you're as crazy as they say." You have no idea, Jon. #younglove #illbethereforyou #hairbands #wanteddeadoralive #firstlove💕

