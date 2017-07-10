Teach Bans Bottle Flipping In Class, Proceeds To Film Most Epic Bottle Flipping Video Of All Time

On December 6, 2016, Mr. Marshall officially banned bottle flipping in 6A. No doubt his sixth graders were shocked and disgusted at the decision, but hey, it became a distraction, and despite our protests, class is apparently for learning and not flipping.

On December 7, 2016, Mr. Marshall began work on the most amazing bottle flipping video of all time.

Now the question isn’t whether or not bottle flipping is still he viral trend it was last year. Just enjoy al the hard word Mr. Marshall put towards this instead of lesson planning!

Via BroBible