Try Not To Sneeze In The Middle Of A Panorama Selfie

We all have the panorama feature on our phones. We never use it because it’s too dang hard to get a good picture. Moving your phone along that straight line is near impossible. So why on Earth is there a wide lens for selfies???

To make a long story short, in order to use the feature, you have to sit still. Reddit user JuddJasper managed to catch this gem of a photo using the wide angle selfie lens. While trying to get a great pic of himself, his girlfriend, and the background, Judd’s girlfriend sneezed. The pic he got is a framer! It looks like she has two heads!

Ok, not just two heads, but perhaps a demonic conjoined twin. Hilarious!