Comedian Patton Oswalt Responds to Critics Of His Recent Engagement

Patton Oswalt is defending his recent engagement to actress Meredith Salenger against social media users who have criticized him for moving on so soon after losing his wife.

The 48-year-old comedian proposed to Salenger last week, about 15 months after his wife Michelle McNamara died in her sleep. Oswalt responded to his critics in a Facebook post in which he referred to them as “bitter grub worms” and said he expected to read their “much-needed opinions.” He also thanked a blogger named Erica Roman for writing an article defending the couple’s engagement.

Roman, who is also a widow, wrote in her article, “You aren’t entitled to an opinion. You don’t get to comment on the choices of a widower while you sit happily next to your own living spouse. You didn’t have to stand and watch your mundane morning turn into your absolute worst nightmare. Go back to scrolling Facebook and keep your ignorance to yourself.” Oswalt said, “I felt this rage. And Erica articulated it better than I could have ever hoped. So there you go.”

Salenger also commented on their engagement and said they have the support of everyone who matters to them. She wrote, “Everyone has been so lovely to us… ALL of Michelle’s siblings and friends and family… a few trolls have strong opinions. But I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain…I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again. And most of all… Alice is happy and feels loved.”