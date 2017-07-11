It’s Amazon Prime Day!

It’s Christmas in July for Amazon Prime members. It’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday, July 4th, and every White Sale combined into one epic event…Amazon Prime Day!

All day long you will be able to find all kinds of cool products at a discount. Not to mention there will be several “lightning deals” throughout the day where certain items will only be discounted for a limited time.

Of course Amazon has heavily discounted their own products. You can get the Echo for $89.99, normally $179.99. All Amazon Dash buttons have been marked down to $.99, regularly $4.99.

You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to participate, all you have to do is sign up for the free 30 day trial. You only have until 2AM to shop til you drop!

"Do I need a muffin pan? Probably." -Me, panicking on Amazon Prime Day — Dan Cronin (@croninwhocares) July 11, 2017

Happy shopping!