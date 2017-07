There’s an unofficial Star Wars film floating around the intrawebs. Of course, the movie isn’t affiliated with George Lucas or J.J. Abrams. This one was made by an uber fan.

Anthony Pietromonaco has created a 12 minute masterpiece on training a Sith. It’s called Dark Legacy. It’s intriguing. It’s well done. And the Sith training isn’t complete without the death of the master of the apprentice.

Enjoy!