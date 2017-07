A lot of KLUV listeners love to fish, but chances are that few of us have ever hauled in anything like this.

It’s a hammerhead shark weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds, and a new state record.

So you’ll know, hammerheads are permitted under Texas law – but no one has caught one this big in more than 30 years. Tim McClellen reeled in the monster during a fishing tournament near Texas City, and needed more than an hour to pull the 13-foot fish in. Official weight, 1033 pounds.

Tartar sauce?