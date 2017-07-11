The Jersey Shore Reboot Has Already Started Filming

July 11, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Filming, reboot, Reunion, The Jersey Shore

Fist pump! Fist pump! Fist pump! The Jersey Shore is back! And they’ve already started filming!

It’s only been 5 years since we said goodbye to Snooki, JWoww, The Situation, and the rest of the Jersey Shore cast. They’ve been gone so long, why not film a reunion?

According to Elite Daily, the cast got together for dinner on the Jersey boardwalk with the cameras rolling. The Situation confirmed the news…

We have a Situation 🇮🇹😉GTL

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

What in The Dirty Lil Hamster is happening here 🇮🇹😉 @usatoday

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

So what’s changed since 2012? Well, for starters both Snooki and JWoww are parents! Should be an interesting dynamic now that they’re moms.

