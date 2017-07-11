Today Is 7-Eleven’s FREE Slurpee Day!

July 11, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 7-Eleven, 7-Eleven FREE Slurpee Day, Cotton Candy Slurpee, Free Slurpee Day, Today is 7-Eleven's 90th B'Day, Watermelon Lime Slurpee

USAToday reports today is the 90th birthday of Irving, TX based 7-Eleven and participating locations are offering you a FREE small Slurpee, 11a-7p, while supplies last.

You can choose any flavor you like, including their new Cotton Candy and Watermelon Lime versions.

Share the news with friends on social media with #7ELEVENDAY!

Post your Slurpee selfies using #Slurpfies and tagging @7Eleven on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

So, if you drive by their headquarters at 3200 Hackberry Rd. in Irving today, wave hi, give them a fist-pound, and don’t spill your FREE Slurpee:).

Enjoy your brain-freeze!

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live