Today Is 7-Eleven’s FREE Slurpee Day!

USAToday reports today is the 90th birthday of Irving, TX based 7-Eleven and participating locations are offering you a FREE small Slurpee, 11a-7p, while supplies last.

You can choose any flavor you like, including their new Cotton Candy and Watermelon Lime versions.

Share the news with friends on social media with #7ELEVENDAY!

Post your Slurpee selfies using #Slurpfies and tagging @7Eleven on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

So, if you drive by their headquarters at 3200 Hackberry Rd. in Irving today, wave hi, give them a fist-pound, and don’t spill your FREE Slurpee:).

Enjoy your brain-freeze!