Golfers Running Into Friends With Golf Carts For Social Media

July 11, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Think you can guess one of the hottest… ahem… dumbest new trends on the golf course? A new style of shoes, clubs or greens that never turn brown?

Nah! It’s running into someone… with a golf cart!

USATodaySports reports it’s all due to one of the Internet’s most famous memes, ‘Would You Run Over Your Best Friend”, which randomly became popular again, last week.

Since then, amateur golfers have been taking their cue, and doing their golf-cart do!

WARNING: Adult Language

CHOO CHOOOOO (@flans1234)

A post shared by TFM (@totalfratmove) on

Dam water hazard 😣😣 #golfgods #goodmates #timeforaswim

A post shared by Golf Gods (@golf_gods) on

Dam water hazard 😣😣 #golfgods #goodmates #timeforaswim

A post shared by Golf Gods (@golf_gods) on

Do not even THINK about doing this at Dallas National Golf Club, Cedar Crest Golf Course or Stevens Park Golf Course.

It’s not fun going to an specialist for a hip, knee, ankle, or other injury, and having to ride off the golf course in the same cart that hit you, just to get to a hospital… lol!

Bottom line. DON’T DO THIS!!! You’re just asking for trouble.

