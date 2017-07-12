Beachgoers Create A Human Chain To Save A Drowning Family Caught In The Riptide

Riptides are a deadly danger – so when eyewitnesses saw a group of swimmers struggling in the water off a beach in Florida, they jumped in to help.

How they did it is something to see – as rescuers formed a human chain of more than 40 people. It’s hard enough to get any group to cooperate on much these days, particularly when it’s made up of complete strangers. Imagine the chaos and confusion of trying to line up more than three dozen people in churning water, over the noise of the crashing surf.

But they managed to get everyone out safely, and now the story is going viral. It’s a pretty amazing picture of what happens when folks work together.