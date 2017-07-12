Become A Dallas Mavericks Dancer! Team Holding Open Auditions This Saturday

Get those leg warmers ready to go, the Mavericks will be hosting auditions this Saturday to join their AMAZING dance team.

Wannabe dancers need to head to the Hilton Anatole’s Grand Ballroom Saturday morning, with preliminary auditions getting underway at 9am. All potential applicants must be High School graduates, at least 18 years or older, and must be “talented, energetic, physically fit and love to perform in front of large crowds and who will be living in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area during the 2017-2018 Mavs Season.”

Proper attire for the audition is a half-top (any style and color), short shorts (any style and color), nude hose, white socks and white shoes (dancer sneakers or athletic brands). More info can be found HERE.

The Hilton Anatole is located at 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.

Via Star Telegram